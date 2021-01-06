2 miles of copper wire reported stolen from power poles in Iron County

Utility wires shown for illustrative purposes, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 6, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Authorities are investigating the reported theft of a large amount of copper wire from power poles in a remote area of Iron County.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said two miles of wire, with a replacement cost of approximately $90,000, was recently taken from public utility poles in an area about three miles southwest of Beryl Junction.

“It probably happened sometime in the past couple of weeks,” Schlosser told Cedar City News on Tuesday.

The wires were not live or electrified at the time of the theft, he added.

Although the scrap metal value of that much copper wire is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars, it’s still many times less than what it costs to replace.

Anyone who may have recently seen a vehicle transporting a large load of wire, especially in the area between Enterprise and Beryl Junction, or has any other tips or possible information related to the case, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 435-867-7500.

