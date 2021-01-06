Jewell Gubler Frei

March 19, 1924 – Jan. 6, 2021

On Jan. 6, 2021, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed through the veil into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father, husband, son, parents, sister, brother and many other family members who had preceded her.

Jewell was born March 19, 1924 in Santa Clara, Utah to Edmund and Eliza Hafen Gubler. She was the third child of eight children. Jewell attended Santa Clara Elementary, Woodward Junior High and Dixie High School. Having only one brother, Jewell learned to work hard on the farm and ranch. She helped raise all kinds of fruits and vegetables and then would help sell their supply to other communities in Nevada. She also spent a lot of time riding horses and helping her dad care for the cattle. Jewell married Shelby Dean Frei on Friday, June 13, 1942 in the St. George Temple and continued her hard work on their farm and ranch alongside her husband all her life.

Jewell worked as a waitress at Liberty Café, Dick’s Café and Sugar Loaf Restaurant in St. George as a young mother to help the family survive. At Dick’s Café she learned to make her “famous” pies where the crust melted in your mouth. Many lucky people have been recipients of her pies, homemade Swiss noodles, Swiss egg bread and dinner rolls. She was always teaching her granddaughters to bake. She was a wonderful cook and baker and never wasted any ingredient. Jewell also patched and mended clothes, not only for her family, but for others too.

Jewell worked with Shelby in raising all types of fruits and melons. They taught their children to work at an early age. Their kids would raise tomatoes to sell back to their dad, who would then sell them in their fruit stands. The kids would then use the money to buy school clothes. The fruit always had to be packed a specific way, the large peaches had to be placed on the bottom of the lug with the smaller ones on top. All the fruit, melons and vegetables raised were sold in one of their two fruit stands on Old Highway 91 in Santa Clara.

Jewell and Shelby Frei took pride in knowing they were of true Swiss ancestry! They were also the oldest living native Santa Clara couple until Shelby passed away in 2019. Jewell’s religion was a big part of her life. She made sure her family knew she had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She lived by one simple principle and made sure her family knew it, “Always pay your tithing first and then the Lord will take care of you!” Jewell’s life had been a life of service, not only to her family, but also to her church. She served in numerous church callings: scout leader, primary and relief society president, compassionate service/funeral coordinator, and faithful visiting teacher. She also served as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple under nine different temple presidents.

Jewell was an active member of her community and was a part of many accomplishments: Dixie Round-up Rodeo Queen, Grand Marshall for Santa Clara Swiss Days, Washington County Fair Pioneer Award, Clary Bridge Monument and Santa Clara Historical Society Museum.

Jewell considered her family her greatest achievement and blessing. She is survived by her children, Leon (BevaLynn) Frei, DeeAnn (Jerry) Jensen, Kent (Robbin) Frei, Tresa (Rob) Barrere, Kyle (Lisa) Frei, 20 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and sisters Cleopha LeBaron, Linna Rosenlof, Edna Hunt, Fawn Mitchell, Reta Hansen, and a substantial number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Shelby, a still born son, her brother Darwin Gubler, and sisters Vanola Wittwer and Wilma Gubler.

The family wishes to thank the loving caretakers who made it possible for Jewell to remain in her home until the end: Donia, Allie, Michelle and Dr. Wintch.

A private family service (invitation only) will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Private family visitation will be held from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Santa Clara Cemetery, 3780 Windmill Dr, Santa Clara, Utah immediately following.

For those who would like to view the funeral online, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 44649 and password JGF2021.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com