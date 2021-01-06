3 suspects arrested when firearms, cash and drugs recovered by Mesquite Police during traffic stop

Composite image with background photo of Mesquite Police Patrol vehicles and overlay of police badge | Photos courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three individuals, one of whom was a juvenile, were arrested during a traffic stop in Mesquite, Nevada, after an officer noticed signs of possible illegal activity while speaking to the driver and his two passengers over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, a police officer in Mesquite conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle shortly before 7;30 a.m.

While speaking with the vehicle’s occupants, the officer observed indications that illegal drug activity may be taking place in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, during which officers recovered two loaded firearms, more than 8 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances, along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Mesquite Police Sgt. Wyatt Oliver told St. George News the amount of cash recovered was more than what would be considered traveling money, adding that it was consistent with what is typically associated with the distribution of narcotics.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Ralph Gregory Sanchez of Bakersfield, California, was arrested and booked into jail facing felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to sell, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain travel lane and driving without a driver’s license.

The passenger, identified as 40-year-old Christina Ann Feliz, also from Bakersfield, California, was booked into jail on felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.

Due to the felony charges Sanchez and Feliz were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A juvenile was also arrested, Oliver said. He was transported to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center where he faces two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, along with one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three suspects remain in custody at the writing of this report.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.