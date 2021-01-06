May 22, 1924 – Dec. 31, 2020

Burke Visick Waldron of Washington, Utah departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. He was born May 22, 1924 to Ernest and Verena Visick Waldron. He married Taye Ensign on Sept. 13, 1949 in St. George, Utah.

Burke enlisted in the Navy in January of 1942 and was part of the Navy’s first ground force, GroPac #1 unit. He was part of the invasion of Makin Island and also the invasion of Saipan Island and was honorably discharged in January of 1946.

Burke served a two-year mission in the East Central States for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They held street meetings and went without purse or script, depending upon the kindness of the people for a bed and food.

Returning home, he attended Brigham Young University where he met his wife Taye at a dance. They were engaged within a week of that first meeting. They raised five children together. Burke and Taye later served a mission in the Ohio Columbus Mission. Burke served as a bishop in Carson City, Nevada for five years. Burke worked for himself during his life. Construction superintendent, salesman, auto detail shop, garage door business and as a general contractor finally retiring at the age of 92.

He served as a temple worker in the Los Angeles, Seattle and St. George. He traveled to the World War II museum in New Orleans, the 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor, and threw out the first pitch at the Mariner’s game in 2016 that brought him national notoriety. He walked in his navy dress whites in the Bremerton Armed Forces Day parade for 19 years. In July 2019, he was honored as he returned to Saipan for their 75th anniversary of liberation.

He is survived by his children: SherLee Waldron (Caldwell, Idaho), Craig (Lynette) Waldron (Sandy, Utah), Duff Waldron (Honolulu, Hawaii), Clarke (Ellen) Waldron, Provo, Utah and Gayle (Fred) Daly (Washington, Utah), 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Burke was preceded in death by his wife Taye Ensign Waldron on July 1, 2010.

Burke requested no services be held. He felt he had experienced all the accolades a man could dream of during his life. He will be interred at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. His family would like to acknowledge the respect and care given by the Veterans Home of Ivins, Coral Desert Rehabilitation and Dixie Home Rehab & Hospice.

