TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

January 6, 2021

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Jan. 8-10

Art           

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Goals & Intentions Workshop | Admission: $98 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 S., Building 23 #204, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Crossroads of the West Gun Show | Admission: $12.50 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Entertainment                  

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.

Foods/vendors/charity

  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Year Round Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: Vegan Society of Utah, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.

Music

  • Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | American Thunder | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Happy Hour | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ GudNPlenty | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting   

  • Friday, 2-5:30 p.m. | Adventure Club Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Allies, 1487 S. Silicon Way, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Yoga & Vision Board Workshop | Admission: $30 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-4, St. George.
  • Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m. | Find YOUR Flow | Admission: $25 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-4, St. George.
  • Saturday, 3:30-5 p.m. | Build Your Yoga Practice Without Injury | Admission: $25 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-4, St. George.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

