TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Weekend events | Jan. 8-10

Education/enlightenment

Friday, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Goals & Intentions Workshop | Admission: $98 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 S., Building 23 #204, St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Crossroads of the West Gun Show | Admission: $12.50 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Entertainment

Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Rhett Guter: Wonder & Wizardry for a New Year | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.

Music

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | American Thunder | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Happy Hour | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ GudNPlenty | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | RevvFitness Birthday Bash | Admission: Free | Location: RevvFitness, 75 N. 200 West, Hurricane.

