TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Weekend events | Jan. 8-10
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Ron Larson: His 40-Year Artistic Odyssey | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rebekah Tucker and Carol Bold | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Goals & Intentions Workshop | Admission: $98 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 S., Building 23 #204, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Crossroads of the West Gun Show | Admission: $12.50 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Rhett Guter: Wonder & Wizardry for a New Year | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Year Round Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: Vegan Society of Utah, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
Music
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | American Thunder | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Happy Hour | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ GudNPlenty | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | RevvFitness Birthday Bash | Admission: Free | Location: RevvFitness, 75 N. 200 West, Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 2-5:30 p.m. | Adventure Club Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Allies, 1487 S. Silicon Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Yoga & Vision Board Workshop | Admission: $30 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-4, St. George.
- Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m. | Find YOUR Flow | Admission: $25 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-4, St. George.
- Saturday, 3:30-5 p.m. | Build Your Yoga Practice Without Injury | Admission: $25 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-4, St. George.
