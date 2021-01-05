Cedar City Hospital announces first baby born during New Year

Seina Noelle Griffeth, Cedar City Hospital's first baby of 2021, with her parents, Brenda and Jeremy Griffith, Cedar City, Utah, January 2021 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Hospital, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Considering the big changes and challenges many endured in 2020, Cedar City Hospital’s New Year’s Baby this year was likely feeling a little apprehensive to tread into 2021, not being born until Sunday morning. No one could blame her for waiting a bit.

Fortunately, Sienna Nicole Griffeth decided to take on the New Year as the 2021’s first birth at Cedar City Hospital, according to a press release issued by the hospital.

Siena, who weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 19 inches long, was born at 5:16 a.m. on Jan. 3, after a difficult pregnancy and delivery.

Siena arrived safe and sound, and the mother and baby are doing very well, according to the statement. Siena’s proud parents are Jeremy and Brenda Griffeth of Cedar City. Jeremy is a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seminary and religion instructor, teaching at both Cedar High School and Southern Utah University.

Siena joins her older sister, almost four-year-old Alia, whom her parents say can’t wait for her sister to finally come home.

“She’s so excited to be a big sister,” Brenda Griffeth said.

Siena’s name has two origins, her parents said.

“My mom was born in New York, and her family is from Italy,” Jeremy Griffeth said. “My wife was wonderful to want to have a name that paid homage to our ancestry.”

As for Siena’s middle name, Noelle, Jeremy Griffeth noted that name was chosen “because we were at the hospital Christmas Eve with strong contractions, thinking we might have a Christmas baby. And even though Siena wasn’t born on Christmas, we felt really blessed to be expecting a child during Christmastime and wanted her name to reflect that.”

Her parents say Siena is an “angel baby, such a good baby,” whose good nature hopefully will set a great tone for the brand new year.

