Smokey Bear sign goes missing from Central Fire Department

The Smokey Bear sign (left) before it was stolen, and the sign missing Smokey Bear (right). Photo provided by Central Fire Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Smokey Bear sign has disappeared from outside the Central Fire Department in Washington County.

The sign was taken Sunday, Chief Steve Haluska told St. George News. It is unclear whether the bear was stolen or taken for maintenance without informing the fire department, Haluska said. If the sign was stolen, he added, whoever took it will be fined, although the incident has not yet been reported to police.

The sign is used to inform people of the current fire conditions. Fire danger in the area is currently “moderate,” which is typical for the middle of winter, Haluska said. The absence of the bear does not take away from the importance of fire conditions, but the department is missing it, he said.

“It’s a landmark for the fire station,” he said, adding that its removal is a mystery to him. “Normally they call ahead of time and let me know, but I haven’t heard anything.”

The fire department is waiting for information about whether the sign was removed for repairs or not. Anyone with information about its whereabouts is asked to call the Central Fire Department at 435-574-2908.

