May 24, 1929 – Jan. 2, 2021

Lester Taylor DDS, after 91 years, finalized and confirmed his return trip back home to heaven on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. He was born in Delta, Utah on May 24, 1929 to Walter Cleon and Louise Hanks Taylor. He married his beautiful bride, Therese Annette Brunt, in Bonneville County, Idaho in the Idaho Falls Temple on Aug. 28, 1952.

Les was raised in Salem, Utah (originally referred to as, “Pond Town”). This is where he enjoyed his young years skating on the Salem pond during the winter months and swimming in the summer months.

In the summer of 1941, he accompanied his father on a work assignment to the Uinta Mountains to record and measure the depth of the water. During the work assignment they lived in a sheep wagon, drank crystal-clear, creek water and ate fresh trout. “My dad had a great sense of humor and was always telling me some of the humorous experiences he had,” said Lester. “Looking back on those early years, I can say they were very happy ones.”

Unfortunately, in his early years, Lester lost both his brother Lloyd and his father in train accidents.

One of his fondest memories was his family taking a drive-up Diamond Fork Canyon for hiking and fishing. He attended Spanish Fork High School where he played basketball and was the captain and quarterback of the football team.

He served in the Northern States Mission and said, “The great reward to me was the realization that God is real and lives in our lives.”

Les graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and Case Western University Dental School in Cleveland, Ohio. He then served in the United States Air Force at Vandenberg AFB as a lieutenant and dentist. He was honorably discharged as a captain in 1961.

Les was proud of the very successful dental practice that he built in Southern California during his professional career.

He loved golf and played many rounds at Hacienda Golf Club in California and later years at The Bloomington Golf Club in St. George, Utah.

Les and Annette raised their five children in La Habra Heights, California. He loved taking his family to Yellowstone Park fishing, hiking, Kayaking and many rounds of golf in Island Park, Idaho. He also provided great skiing trips to Mammoth Mountain, California, and ski resorts in Utah.

Les is survived by his wife Therese Annette Taylor, St. George, Utah, children; Bradley Lester Taylor (Sandra), Santa Cruz, California, Teri Ann Kennedy (James), San Clemente, California, Douglas Cleon Taylor (Suzanne), Draper, Utah, Jennifer Earl Sargent (Douglas), Saratoga Springs, Utah and Kimberly Allison Bosco (Don) Staten, New York. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Louise Taylor and six siblings: Lloyd, Clifton, Ruby, Mary, Rex and Louise.

A funeral Service will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Green Valley Senior Branch, 1282 W. 500 S. Circle (off Indian Hills Drive). A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Dr, St. George, Utah immediately following.

Because of Les’ love for golf, in lieu of flowers please donate to: “Youth on Course”, Utah Golf Foundation, 4444 S. 700 E., Suite 105, Millcreek, UT 84107, 801-347-5009, [email protected]

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com