Teenager cited after collision on Main Street in Cedar City

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A teenage driver was cited Monday evening following a collision on Cedar City’s Main Street.

Cedar City Police Lt. Jimmy Roden said the incident, which reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m., involved two vehicles, a Chevrolet Cavalier and a Jeep Cherokee.

Roden said the driver of the Chevrolet was heading north on Main Street at approximately 2200 North while the Jeep was facing west on E. Cobblecreek Drive, at the point where that street intersects with Main Street.

The Jeep driver, in an apparent attempt to go across Main Street, then reportedly pulled out into the path of the Chevrolet.

The resulting collision caused moderate front-end damage to both vehicles, Roden said.

“Both drivers reported minor injuries, although they were not transported to the hospital,” he added.

The male juvenile driver of the Jeep received a citation for failure to yield the right of way, according to police.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

