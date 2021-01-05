Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in grocery store parking lot

Parking lot of Smith's grocery store in Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 4, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A 72-year-old man died early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cedar City grocery store.

The incident reportedly happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Smith’s at 633 S. Main Street.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said the man was a pedestrian in the parking lot when he was hit by a vehicle that was backing up, knocking him to the ground and causing a head injury.

After first being transported to Cedar City Hospital, the man was then taken to St. George Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, Pollock told Cedar City News.

The man was later identified by police as Michael Dahlia, 72, of Cedar City.

Cedar City Police Lt. Jimmy Roden told Cedar City News on Tuesday the police department is not yet releasing any other details of the incident, citing an active and ongoing investigation.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

