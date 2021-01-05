Feb. 5, 1943 – Jan. 2, 2021

On Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 Daniel W. Lester, loving father and husband, passed away in his home in St. George, Utah at the age of 77 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Dan was born Feb. 5, 1943 in Long Beach, California, to Dorothy (Hollingsworth) and Andy Lester. Dan was the oldest of six children, and lived in California, Arizona, Iowa and Illinois throughout his childhood. Dan’s father passed away 2 months after Dan graduated from Thornton High School in Harvey, Illinois in 1960. Dan attended Bakersfield College and Monmouth College before graduating from Northern Illinois University where he met and married Marilyn (Guthrie) Lester in 1965. He completed his master’s degree from the University of Chicago. His son Andy was born in Chicago in 1967 prior to their moves to Bowling Green State University in Ohio and Mankato State University in Minnesota. The family moved to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where his daughter Cinda was born in 1973. In 1975, Dan divorced and relocated to begin work at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, and married Lorraine (Huppert) Lester in 1977. HIs daughter Susanna was born in 1979. In 1983, Dan divorced and began work at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, where he married Jane Ulrich in 1984. In 1990, Dan divorced and relocated to Boise, Idaho to work at Boise State University. Daughter Cinda joined him to finish her senior year of high school in Boise. It was at a Boise AA meeting where he met Gail (Prescott) Lester, and they were married in 1991. After 18 years at BSU, Dan retired in 2008, and he and Gail retired to an active senior community in St. George, Utah.

Dan was always an animal lover: he had over 200 animals throughout his life, including parakeets, gecko, worms, fish, cats and dogs. He bred and showed AKC Shih Tzu in New Mexico and bearded collies in Colorado. He loved his saltwater aquarium and spent his final days in front of the colorful fish. He was ready to cross the rainbow bridge to see all the animals gone before him, especially his most recent dog Dolly.

Dan’s mother was a teacher, so he learned to read at three, got his first library card at five and had his first job as a library page at 12. He was a voracious reader of a wide expanse of subjects, perhaps not surprising for a librarian. He loved all forms of technology even as a young child, often helping his photographer father in the darkroom, and later photography for the school papers and hobby. He dove deep into interests like history, geography, science and especially the use of ham radio, which carried on through adulthood. He briefly worked at 73 Magazine, an amateur radio publication, in New Hampshire. As a young boy, he had a small transistor radio in his room where he would track all the Top 40 hits on a chart on his wall.

Dan was often “King of the Road,” where he instilled in his children his passion for the great American road trip with windows open, great tunes and plenty of snacks. Dan and his children have taken many cross country road trips over the last 50 years, some of their fondest memories. His musical preferences were diverse and all-inclusive. One of his life mantras was “Take it Easy,” from the Jackson Browne song of the same name. He was thrilled to finally purchase his first of several Corvettes in 2005 to take shorter road trips in style.

Dan was at the forefront of new technology: working with computers when they took up entire buildings, creating a shared library system for the state of Colorado and bringing the internet to the Boise State library for databases and research opportunities for students and faculty. He began making websites in 1994, long before most people. He was active in many mailing lists, professional organizations and the American Library Association throughout his career. Dan had an immense collection of library collectibles, including posters, postcards, plates and the world’s largest collection of library spoons. His library postcards, the second largest collection in the world, are now housed at the American Library Association Archives and available for viewing online.

Dan was passionate about football (Boise State Broncos, and the new Las Vegas Raiders especially), playing bridge where he was a duplicate bridge director for many groups in St. George and traveling. Over the course of the last 12 years, Dan and Gail took 10 cruises, visiting all 7 continents and 46 countries around the world.

Most importantly, Dan was a family man, having great enthusiasm in and supporting the lives and interests of his siblings, children and grandchildren. He could just as easily be found listening online to Kellar’s softball games, talking with Benjamin about dinosaurs, hearing about college life from Quinn, playing D&D with Cooper and Zander, or tickling Hunter or Kenna’s toes. He was by the side of his siblings and mother prior to their deaths and was always willing to travel to assist family members where needed.

Dan’s interests from model trains to planting roses to history of the Old West highlight that he was a true renaissance man. He was a man of great faith, but was non-judgmental and supported all walks of life, far beyond the teachings of the church. He loved and was loved. He will be missed for the rest of our days.

Dan is survived by wife Gail Lester of St. George, Utah, son Andy (Jeana Clark) Lester of Palatine, Illinois, daughter Cinda (Henri LamBeau) Lester of Downers Grove, Illinois, daughter Susanna (Michael) Whitten of Edgewood, New Mexico, and stepson Christopher (Betty) Price of Garden City, Idaho; grandchildren Quinn Lester, Cooper and Kellar LamBeau, Zander Domme, Benjamin, Hunter and Kenna Whitten, Jayla and Tony Price; great-grandchildren Kaius Price and Onyx Barton. He is also survived by his sisters Susan (Lester) Bryson of McKinney, TX, Gayle (Lester) McKay of Sandy Lake, PA and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Andy Lester, siblings Diana (Lester) Brown, Irving Lester and Gary Lester.

Memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in St. George. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is for immediate family members only but will be shared online through the Church. Interment will take place in the Memorial Rose Garden at Grace Episcopal Church in St. George, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Switchpoint Community Resource Center, 948 N 1300 W, St. George, Utah 84770, or https://switchpointcrc.org/.