Police: Phone scam with threat of violence bilks thousands from St. George pizzeria

ST. GEORGE — A phone scammer threatening violence swindled thousands of dollars from a St. George pizzeria on New Year’s Eve.

The incident occurred at Pizzeria Limone, located at 231 Red Cliffs Drive. Officer Tiffany Atkin with the St. George Police Department told St. George News this robbery has been linked to “a new type of scam that’s going around.”

Atkin said that on Thursday afternoon, a female employee at Pizzeria Limone received a phone call from an unknown person who threatened to shoot the staff unless they were given money.

“So she took as much money as she could from the business and sent it to the scam,” Atkin said.

The employee went to a nearby bank and transferred the funds electronically, Atkin said. The scammer obtained a few thousand dollars.

Atkin said that the origin of the scam is not believed to be local and is probably located out of the country. However, Pizzeria Limone is not the first establishment in St. George to be targeted.

“We have had a handful of businesses falling victim to this over the past few months,” she added.

St. George News reached out to Pizzeria Limone for comment but received no response at the time of this report.

