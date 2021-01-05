April 27, 1983 – Jan. 2, 2021

On Jan. 2, 2021, Angela Aguado, loving mother of four beautiful girls, passed away at age 37.

Angela was born on April 27, 1983 in Payson, Utah to Margarito Aguado and Nancy Tillahash. At the age of 6 months old circumstances led her to be under the care of Margarito’s brother, Rafael Aguado and his wife Diane Aguado.

She met Jose Castro at the age of 17. She fell deeply in love with Jose and together they had four daughters, Leticia, Karina, Olivia and Sofia. She had a passion for life that drove many to love her. She was always known for her outgoing spirit, infectious laugh and her quick-witted, backhanded compliments.

Angela was preceded in death by her adopted mother, Diane Kay Aguado and aunt, Janice Ford. She is survived by her four children, Leticia, Karina, Olivia and Sofia. Father Margarito Aguado, Mother, Nancy Tillahash, her adopted Father Rafael Aguado, sisters, Stacey Beausheur and Jennifer Mota, her brother, Mario Aguado, and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street. Flowers or donations may be sent to the mortuary. All attendees will be required to wear masks.

For those who would like to view the funeral online, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 44560 and password ALA2021.

