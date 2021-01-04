Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Firefighters respond to a fire at a storage facility in Washington City, Utah, Jan. 1, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — When Aimee Gonzales bought three sober living houses — known as Oxford Houses — in St. George, it was a dream come true. After all, she’d lived in one when she was released from prison in 2011, and she’d managed them since 2012. When her renter’s license application was denied by the city in Nov. 2019, her dream turned into a nightmare.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A 35-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing while paragliding west of St. George on Friday.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The signs outside still say Dixie Regional Medical Center. The website still says Dixie Regional Medical Center, as do the signs on Interstate 15. But it is not Dixie Regional Medical Center anymore.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Multiple units at a storage facility in Washington City were damaged Friday night after a vehicle fire inside one of the units began to spread.

Read complete story here.

OPINION — Following are two opinion letters sent to St. George News on the topic of the Dixie State University name change. One is against the proposal, while the other supports it.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.