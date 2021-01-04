T-bone crash at intersection of Bluff Street and the southbound I-15 on-ramp sends 1 to hospital

ST. GEORGE — One person was transported to the hospital Monday night after a T-bone collision occurred at the intersection of Bluff Street and the on-ramp for southbound Interstate 15.

A Buick Rendezvous and a Hyundai Elantra collided at 7:55 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jeff Adams said.

Adams said the collision occurred when the driver of the Rendezvous was attempting to turn left onto I-15 when the light had already turned green for opposing traffic. The Rendezvous was then struck by the Elantra, which was heading east on Bluff.

The driver of the Elantra, an 85-year-old woman, sustained a minor injury to the head, Adams said, and was transported to the hospital by family members for precautionary reasons. Her vehicle was undamaged enough to be driven away by family. The driver of the Rendezvous, an 82-year-old man, did not sustain any injuries, but his vehicle was disabled and had to be towed.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, Adams said, and the driver of the Rendezvous was issued a citation for failure to yield. The right eastbound lane on Bluff was closed for about 35 minutes while the crash was cleared and one lane of the on-ramp was also closed. The crash was not related to the fireworks show that went off at 7:30 p.m. to celebrate Utah’s 125th anniversary of statehood, Adams said.

Utah Highway Patrol, St. George Fire and Gold Cross responded to the scene.

