Woman charged with aggravated assault for allegedly beating man with curtain rod

ST. GEORGE — A woman with an extensive criminal history was charged with aggravated assault on Monday, following an incident that allegedly took place during a family fight. The suspect was also charged with failing to register as a sex offender — one of several arrests since the case was resolved more than five years ago.

The charges stem from an incident involving a family fight reported Friday morning when police responded to an altercation taking place at a residence on Rio Virgin Drive in St. George. Initial reports indicated that a man was struck by a family member wielding a curtain rod, according to charging documents filed with the 5th District Court.

Arriving officers located the rod that was 2-3 feet in length, which, the officer noted in the report, was a fixture “that was capable of causing death and or serious bodily injury.”

The report also states that following the alleged assault, the suspect grabbed a second sharp object that could have “also caused death or serious bodily injury,” which she allegedly pointed at the man and threatened to use to kill him.

Officers confronted the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Shalise Randolph, who appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug while speaking to police, the officer noted in the report.

A records check subsequently revealed that Randolph was not in compliance with the sex offender registry requirement that was ordered during sentencing on a case filed in October 2014. The suspect was arrested and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County.

On Monday, Randolph was charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault and two misdemeanors, including one count of threat of violence one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

The sex offender violation relates to a case that began when officers responded to a possible lewdness call Oct. 17, 2014.

At the time of the incident, a juvenile called 911 reporting that Randolph came to the home to pick up some things and then removed all of her clothing and was running naked through the house. At some point, the report states, the suspect allegedly performed a lewd act in front of the boy, which is when the youth hid in a closet and called his father “sounding scared.” He was told to call police, according to the report, and the father returned home shortly thereafter and was also interviewed by officers.

The suspect was pulled over a short while later and arrested by police. She was later charged with misdemeanor lewdness in front of a child, a charge she pleaded guilty to the following year. She was placed on 24 months’ probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

One month prior to the October arrest, Randolph was booked into jail on a lewdness charge in September 2014, after a man called 911 reporting that a woman was sitting in her vehicle without any clothes on, a situation that was also allegedly witnessed by the caller’s 10-year-old son, according to court records.

Officers responded and found the suspect, later identified as Randolph, sitting in her vehicle partially dressed and in view of a number of juveniles that were making their way to school.

While speaking to officers, the suspect removed her remaining clothing and was acting in a bizarre manner, the officer noted, and shortly thereafter she was checked by emergency medical staff and then cleared before being transported to jail. The lewdness charge was later dismissed and the case was closed in March of the following year.

Since 2015, Randolph has been charged four separate times for failing to register as a sex offender; the most recent took place Friday. She remains in custody and is being held without bail.

