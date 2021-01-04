Driver runs red light, police say, triggering crash of 2 pickup trucks on South Bluff Street

ST. GEORGE — Two pickup trucks collided Monday morning at the intersection of South Bluff Street and Main Street, a crash that police say was triggered when the driver of one of the trucks ran a red light.

Shortly before 10 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Bluff Street and Main Street just south of McDonald’s where both southbound lanes of Bluff Street were partially blocked by two heavily damaged pickup trucks in the middle of the intersection.

According to witness statements provided at the scene, a white Ford pickup truck heading north on Bluff was making a left-hand turn onto Blackridge Drive to head west and struck a dark gray Chevrolet pickup driven by a woman who allegedly ran a red light, St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson told St. George News.

“The Ford was turning left on a green arrow and had the right-of-way,” Mickelson said.

The impact spun both vehicles and caused heavy front-end damage to the Ford that struck the driver’s side panel of the Chevrolet.

Additional officers were conducting traffic control to divert the motorists heading south on Bluff Street away from the scene, and according to one of the officers tasked with controlling traffic, at least six vehicles continued through the intersection on a red light while they were busy maneuvering motorists away from the collision.

None of the occupants were injured in the crash, Mickelson added.

The driver of the Chevrolet was later cited for failing to obey a traffic control device and both vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene.

Traffic was impacted for nearly an hour as responders tended to the scene and cleared debris from the roadway. The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the collision.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.