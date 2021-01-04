Discover the health benefits of alkaline water, bottled from the source by St. George Water Store

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Water is the single most essential resource required by the human body on a daily basis for survival. In short, water is life. But not all water is created equal.

St. George Water Store believes in the power of good water and that people shouldn’t compromise their health for second-rate chemically treated or chlorinated water. To help Southern Utahns get the most out of every drop, they offer a variety of types of alkaline drinking water, which they say far exceeds the quality of anything that comes from a faucet.

Research suggests that alkaline drinking water is not only safe but also is linked to numerous health benefits, including reduced blood glucose levels, cholesterol and triglycerides, enhanced hydration, a stronger immune system, higher energy levels, reduced signs of aging and improved metabolic function.

Many nutritionists believe that disease is far less likely to grow in an alkaline environment; therefore, a more alkaline body will lead to greater wellness. Alkaline water contains four key minerals that contribute to a variety of health benefits: calcium, magnesium, sodium and potassium.

Calcium promotes bone health, as well as heart, muscle and nerve function. Magnesium helps convert food into energy and is required for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. Sodium regulates blood pressure and volume while supporting nerve and muscle function. Lastly, potassium is an essential electrolyte for muscle function and healthy digestion.

Studies have demonstrated that alkaline water reduces oxidative stress and inflammation. It may also improve oxygen delivery to the blood by regulating blood viscosity after exercise.

Only 1% of the water on Earth is naturally alkaline. Zions Alkaline Spring Water from St. George Water Store is organically alkalized by minerals found in the springs. These minerals become infused with the spring water. Organic nutrients provide positive effects on our overall health. While most alkaline water on the market requires additional processing to become alkaline, these springs are naturally imbued with all the essential minerals the body needs.

St. George Water Store bottles directly from naturally occurring alkaline springs in the scenic Canaan Mountain Wilderness near Zion National Park. They are the only source of naturally alkaline spring water within hundreds of miles. It’s the best tasting water anywhere.

Negative ionized alkaline water has even a higher pH value, which can help neutralize acids within the body. This is particularly beneficial for people who suffer from gastrointestinal irritation and acid reflux. It also contains elevated levels of magnesium, calcium and potassium. Furthermore, it may contain numerous potent antioxidants that prevent the growth of cell-damaging free radicals in the body.

Through a proprietary process, Real Water utilizes a technology that maintains the negative oxidation reduction potential of water for up to nine months. Real Water is the only stable negative ionized alkaline water on the market today, with a difference you will not only taste but feel.

St. George Water Store is locally owned and operated, serving thousands of customers throughout Southern Utah with contactless delivery to both residences and businesses. Their mission is to provide Southern Utah the highest quality drinking water, at the lowest price with the best service.

Resources

St. George Water Store

