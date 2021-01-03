March 23, 1920 — December 26, 2020

Opal Blanche Leavitt (Toni), 100, of Hurricane, Utah, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Hurricane. Toni was born March 23, 1920, in Kline, Colo., to Frank Lyman Gillespie and Blanche Elnora Lemmon.

Toni lived for a few years in Kline, then in the Southern California area. She later settled in Cedar City, Utah. She married Edmund Grant Condie on November 26, 1940, in Cedar City and gave birth to three children. They later divorced.

She lived and worked in Las Vegas, Nev., until she met and married Jack Leavitt on November 15, 1980. They settled in St. George, Utah.

Toni and Jack served three missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the St. George Temple. As an active member of the church, she served in Primary, Relief Society and Sunday School.

Toni is survived by her children: LaWana (Carmen) Lamola, Julie Condie, and DeNise (Leon) Pettit; Jack’s children: C.F. Oliphant, Jerrol (Peggy) Leavitt, Lane Leavitt, Lunetta (Joe) Ipson and Ronnow (Rhonda) Leavitt; 25 grandchildren and many greatgrandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Roger; stepdaughter, Jeannie, and grandson, Brett, and all of her brothers and sisters: Elwood, Charles, Alvin, Joseph, Lola, Mary Iola, Vera, Lois, June and Eugene.

Masks are required for those attending services. If unable to attend, due to COVIDovid-19 restrictions, the services will be live-streamed on Zoom. Meeting ID: 868 5470 2330, password: Leavitt.

Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 North Main St., Hurricane, Utah. A visitation will be held, from 11:30-12:30 p.m. at the mortuary, prior to services. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

