Traffic alert: Part of Kolob Terrace Road near Virgin closed

Snow covered sandstone formations seen in Zion National Park, Utah, on Jan. 2, 2021. | Photo courtesy of K. Ackerman/National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Excessive snow and icy conditions have forced the closure of Kolob Terrace Road north of Virgin at the base of Maloney Hill, according to the National Park Service.

Because of the closure, the West Rim and Wildcat Canyon trailheads at Zion National Park are currently inaccessible by vehicle.

The park service recommends caution if driving up the Kolob Terrace road before these points because ice may persist in spots. The latest conditions and closures in the park can be assessed at this link

NPS Image / K. Ackerman: Snow blankets sandstone formations with small evergreen trees in the foreground.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.