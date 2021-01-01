Aug. 12, 1948 – Dec. 29, 2020

Our Mother, Vicki Rogers, peacefully left this earth on Dec. 29, 2020, from a sudden brain hemorrhage. Our Mom was a whirlwind of activity and we have spent our life trying to keep up with her. Mom was born in Liberal, Kansas, Aug. 12, 1948, but spent her life as a “New Mexico Girl.” She was her dad’s favorite and adored her mama.

Mom was a mighty force and when she set her mind to something, there was no rule or store manager who could stop her. Anytime we were up against the odds, overwhelmed with a problem or simply needed help on a school project, we would always call Mom.

If Mom knew or heard of someone struggling, she would drop by a dozen burritos. It wasn’t uncommon for a dear friend to receive a call telling them that she would meet them in the driveway with a plate of fudge or cookies.

One could always count on Mom to have an opinion. People knew she would give good advice and often sought her out as a confidant and counselor.

Mom loved her family with fierce devotion. We always knew Mom was in our corner and there was never a question that she would come to our defense. “We can do this the nice/easy way, or I can call my Mom” was a true statement.

Mom loved Heavenly Father and His son Jesus Christ. Her testimony was unshakable and she taught her children to pray and trust in Heavenly Father. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and we are grateful for the promise of eternal families.

There is no one quite like Mom. She loved to laugh and was happiest when she was surrounded by her children and husband.

We are heartbroken and will miss our Mom. We will order and enjoy a Sonic diet Coke in her honor with ice all the way to the top, extra real cherry juice (not diet!) and cherry fruit on top, just like she liked it.

Vicki is survived by: her husband Michael E. Rogers, who loves her; her four children, Jenny (Bret) Moody, Marla (Chad Waggoner) Leonard-Waggoner, Dr. Matt N. (Emily) Rogers and Katie (Michael) Duncan; her beloved grandchildren, Brigette (Hunter), Dallin, Tabitha, Molly, Creed, Sway, Cross, Jack, Charlie, Harry, Jane, Alaine, Julia, Cole, Emma and great-granddaughter Eowyn.

Private family services will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Hidden Valley Ward Chapel, St. George, Utah. Remote viewing of services will be available.

