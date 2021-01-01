Rocky Mountain Power announces new grants to support Southern Utah arts organizations this winter

Cast members from a Southern Utah production of Disney's "Lion King Jr." pose in their costumes at Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Ivins, Utah, July 11, 2020. Tuacahn was the recipient of a grant from Rocky Mountain Power. | Photo by Amy Stover, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As winter settles into communities throughout Southern Utah, ending a year that has brought unprecedented challenges, Rocky Mountain Power announced new grants that have been awarded to some local arts and humanities programs for continuing to provide connection and healing within their communities.

Local organizations that deliver arts programs and connection to local history and place have had to pivot during 2020 in unimaginable ways, such as transitioning to a digital format to connect with families and students at home, while also working behind-the-scenes to preserve cherished in-person programs to ensure their return in the future.

To support these programs’ ongoing efforts, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm for Rocky Mountain Power, is donating more than $200,000 in new funding across the six states it serves to support the arts and humanities – along with continued needs by organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response, according to a press release issued by the company.

“Local programs like these are the heartbeat of Southern Utah, providing connection, education and tradition and helping to heal and strengthen our communities,” Tom Heaton, regional business manager for Southern Utah, said in the statement. “Rocky Mountain Power is honored to continue our support of these vital organizations, and we encourage others who have the means to support them as well, so their programming can continue long into the future.”

A total of 58 foundation grants were given to nonprofit organizations across Rocky Mountain Power’s service area, ranging between $1,000 and $7,500, according to the statement. The grants reflect the diversity of the communities Rocky Mountain Power serves and the diverse needs of these communities during this time.

The following grants were given to Southern Utah organizations providing arts and cultural programs:

John Wesley Powell River History Museum to support community-based art exhibitions in the rural community of Green River, making exhibitions safe and accessible for all visitors.

Orchestra of Southern Utah to fund the 2021 Children’s Jubilee: “Everyone a Superhero,” which connects students with science, art and music through a concert, exhibits and activities.

Tuacahn Center for the Arts to support their 2021 25th Anniversary Broadway in the Canyon Series of theater performances.

An additional grant was given in Southern Utah to Friends of Switchpoint for cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment to keep the emergency shelter clean and safe during the pandemic and to help provide meals for shelter residents.

In all, more than $2.3 million has been prioritized in 2020 for organizations across the six states PacifiCorp serves, dedicated to helping communities with the greatest needs. Prioritization will continue through 2021 for grants that support needs around the COVID-19 pandemic. The next grant cycle is now open through March 15; organizations may apply online.

