Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital welcomes first baby girl and first baby boy in 2021

Lauv Lalelei is the daughter of Tsachii Stevenson and Eldon Tanuvasa, of St. George, Utah, Jan. 1, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Terri Draper, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George hospital’s first baby girl and first baby boy born Friday commemorate New Year’s Day. They are also the first babies born at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital, formerly Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center.

According to a press release St. George Regional Hospital issued Friday afternoon, Lauv Lalelei Faamanuiaga Tanuvasa was the first baby born on New Year’s Day. She arrived at 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19 inches tall. She was born at 1:57 a.m. Lauv Lalelei is the daughter of Tsachii Stevenson and Eldon Tanuvasa, of St. George.

To commemorate the hospital’s name change, the first baby boy of 2021 was presented with gifts and will be recorded in the hospital’s history when he receives a name, according to the statement. His parents are still deciding. The son of Vera Laughter and Delbert Henry, of Hurricane, Utah, was born at 7:13 a.m. He is 18.5 inches tall and weighs in at 7 pounds 10 ounces.

The hospital presented both “first families” gift packages which include blankets, toys and sleepers.

“It’s always exciting to welcome the first baby of the year,” Mitch Cloward, the hospital administrator, said. “We are especially happy to welcome Lauv Lalelei and the first baby boy, who I’m sure will be named soon enough, and we wish these beautiful families the very best.”

