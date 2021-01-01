June 27, 1927 – Dec. 24, 2020

Donabelle “Donnie” Elaine Blades Andersen of St. George, Utah passed away peacefully at her home Dec. 24, 2020. Donnie was born on June 27, 1927 in Leduc (what is now Millet), Alberta, Canada to James and Johannah Blades. She married Velan Max Andersen in Salt Lake City, Utah Oct. 11, 1949.

Donnie’s family moved to Red Deer, Alberta where she attended Red Deer public schools. Her twin sister Dorlene and Donnie were baptized members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the summer they turned 18 after being converted several years earlier.

Her husband V. Max Andersen, parents, six siblings, one son and two great-grandchildren predeceased Donnie. Donnie is survived by her children, Andrea Seegmiller (Jesse), Darryle Grigg (Reid), Lauren Dick (Terry), Daina Stephenson (Craig), Seth Andersen (Shelli), James “Blades” Andersen (Colette), 29 grandchildren and 97 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 1 p.m., with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery located at 1777 South Dixie Drive.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.