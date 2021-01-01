Sept 16, 1935 – Nov. 11, 2020

Christel Klara Phillips, our dear Mutti (meaning “mother” in German) passed away on Nov. 11, 2020 on Veterans Day to be with her beloved husband of 49 years Harvey R. Phillips, who was with the Navy and achieved commander. She is in a better place and is no longer suffering, may she rest in peace.

She is survived by her daughter, Doris Brown, Heidi Lee, her son Brad Phillips, grandson Nathayn Brown and Jorg Cellarius her brother in Switzerland, who all will miss her deeply.

She was born on September 16, 1935 in Gellin-Neustatten, Germany and experienced much tragedy and heartache through the German World War II as a child but was a survivor and fighter and made it through the other end a stronger person.

She immigrated to Toronto, Canada to start a new life and new beginnings on August 8, 1954 on the cruise line “Arosa Star.”

Her life was full of many fascinating adventures, including traveling throughout all parts of the world and also collecting dynasty furniture from China along the way as part of her decor for her four different homes she lived in throughout her life.

She was a woman of compassion for life and experienced many careers from trying to be a nurse and not enjoying it in Germany after the war, to being a hairdresser in Toronto, Canada, to finding her true passion – working in the banking industry and working her way up to vice president manager of operations. Her banking career took her to San Diego, California where she spent 29 years of her life raising us kids. In 1989 she adventured on to St. George, Utah where she commuted back and forth to San Diego until she retired from banking. Then she found a new love of working for Intermountain Health Care at the hospital as a volunteer and eventually was hired as a staff administrator and even helped put together the Jubilee of Trees event every Christmas. She did this until her husband of 49 years passed of colon failure in January 2002. After that sadness, she had time to travel and get to know her grandchild Nathayn in Seattle much better who had just been born in January 1997.

She later met Merl Bodell, who she spent 13 years with and enjoyed his companionship and that of his kids. Peggy, Lane, Wayne and their families, until he passed away in November 2015.

The next 5 years was spent traveling, visiting her kids and grandson and having some health issues along the way that started keeping her home more in the later years. Her daughter, Doris flew back and forth from her home and family of Seattle to be with her mother and cared for her for the next 5 years consistently with love and compassion. Then March 18, 2020 she came down with her son, Nathayn to help her mom full time so that she could die peacefully in her home which was always her wish and have as much quality life while in the process. We had as many adventures as we could for being ill and enjoyed each moment to the fullest as much as possible.

Her needs were taken care with love and compassion until the very end with Christel’s final days of Nov. 11, 2020. She will be so missed by her family and many friends of the community as well as her brother Jorg and family in Switzerland.

I would like to give a grateful and humble thanks to all of those like Celia Ashton and Yanita Smith, who went above and beyond in the aid and friendship of my dear Mom over the years. Celia was always there for her in time of need and became my mom’s guardian angel and best friend, as Mom always said.

Her Hospice Pathway & Palliative Care staff such as Yanita, Cheryl, Kaylie, Marni and others exemplified the meaning of true caring, love and passion in all they did, to make the difference in her care and life in her last 9 months.

It is events in our lives that make all the difference when hospice, friends like Celia, Daniela, Mary, and the park community friends such as Wayne, Terry, Melanie, Mark, Joyce and others who shared their dogs and friendship with daily walks in the park with my mom’s beloved dog Minnie, all who contributed happiness to her life. Those experiences will never be forgotten. These were the people who made her life complete and put a smile on her face in the last years of her life.

All those she met, she befriended, and she so enjoyed her outings with her hairdresser Susan, her lawyer Kurt and Sarah, her auto mechanic Mike, as well as all her doctors who loved her persistent smile and personality. So, thank you to each and every one of you for contributing to her wondering life and going that extra mile, making the difference by adding happiness and quality to her life. You will all be remembered and there will always be a special place in my heart as her daughter forever, for making a difference in my mom’s life.

Thanks to all for being so caring, loving, understanding and compassionate.

If any of you get a chance, please leave a happy note in celebrating her life with your memories of her by going to website: spilsburymortuary.com and go to obituaries then Christel Phillips and under guest book is where your comment goes.

To all, may, 2021 be a better year and bring you better times and good health.

Her memories and adventures were full for 85 years and her treasures of her travels and experiences will live on in all of us that are left behind.

Her Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com