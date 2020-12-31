Stolen vehicle goes up in flames near Gunlock State Park

Firefighters and law enforcement respond to a vehicle fire near Gunlock State Park, Gunlock, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Northwest Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Law enforcement and fire crews from multiple agencies responded Thursday morning to a vehicle fire near Gunlock State Park.

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Chief Randy Hancey told St. George News the fire was reported by a passerby shortly after 6 a.m. The four-door passenger car was located in a turnout along Gunlock Drive just south of the reservoir.

No one was in or near the vehicle when firefighters arrived, Hancey said. He described the circumstances of the blaze as suspicious.

“When we got there, the fire was in the vehicle,” he said. “It appeared to be intentionally set but obviously is still under investigation.”

Sgt. Nate Abbott, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said that the vehicle was almost completely burned. Deputies were able to confirm that it had been reported stolen from the Las Vegas area.

An engine and ambulance from Santa Clara-Ivins Fire were first on scene, Hancey said. The Northwest Fire District, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded.

