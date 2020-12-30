Lasting memories start at home with a new backyard pool from Stratton & Brätt

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The year 2020 has been the year of staying in. The spring was spent doing online school, summer was full of canceled vacations and family gatherings and the fall season brought distanced trick-or-treating and empty football stadiums.

At Stratton & Brätt Landscapes, we believe the pandemic presents an opportunity for us to focus on our families and the sanctuary that a home can be. A landscape that is both stunning and practical gives homeowners the chance to create a little slice of paradise among the chaos.

Our family firm is the largest and longest-serving privately owned landscaping company in the region, specializing in bringing landscapes to life. Our work includes the masterful scenery at several Latter-day Saint temples around the world, stunning artscapes at Thanksgiving Point, the grounds for the new Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy and many high-end residential homes along the Wasatch Front.

After the pandemic hit, all of us found out there were little options to family recreational activities; you can only head to Zion or hike through Snow Canyon so many times.

Aaron Brinkerhoff, our residential landscape manager at Stratton and Brätt, found his job incredibly busy. Trampolines and bikes weren’t the only things that sold out.

“When families found out this last summer that they couldn’t rely on public pools for fun, we had a huge increase in pool installation requests,” he said. “And really, why not? With a pool or pickleball court in your own backyard, you can swim and play safely anytime of the year, avoid crowded courts and rec centers, and create those memories with your children or grandchildren.”

A backyard pool or splash pad can do just that. Families interested in installing a stunning aquatic feature should consider a few key things before signing a contract, including safety, quality and maintenance.

Safety

When most people think of a backyard pool, they picture a gorgeous oasis with laughing groups of family or friends. Or maybe a peaceful setting where they can relax with their favorite drink. Or both. A pool can definitely be those things, but it also needs to be safe.

Every pool built in Utah must be fenced in, either within the entire yard or just the pool itself. As an added layer of security where children and pets are involved, most customers opt for a sturdy cover. An alarm system is another great way to keep everyone safe and out of the pool without supervision.

Quality

A pool is a big investment, so it needs to be beautiful, functional and long-lasting. No one wants to regret a life-changing purchase like that. Look beyond the initial price tag because reliable filtration systems, superior materials and installation practices are worth it in the long run.

Additionally, unique features like a cleaning robot, a mobile app for heating and lighting control, a hot tub, a water slide, fountains and even fire pits make the pool-owning experience practical and enjoyable for everyone.

Maintenance

Aquatic maintenance may sound overwhelming, but once a system is in place it really doesn’t have to be. Depending on budget and interest, there are several approaches to keeping a pool pristine and pleasant to swim in.

“Our pools come with several months of maintenance built in to the contract to help get you going, and that can be extended indefinitely to make it really simple for the owners,” Brinkerhoff said.

Alternatively, do-it-yourself solutions are possible, although they take another precious resource: time. If neither of those plans is the right fit, Brinkerhoff suggested install automation and a robot, which will do a lot of the work for you.

With features like full pool automation, controlled lighting for ambience, a splash deck for younger children or for lounging and jetted options, your Stratton and Brätt pool will be the envy of the neighborhood. Our company can even help design environmentally-friendly options that use salt water and clean energy to reduce the impact of the pool on the planet.

If you’re dreaming of swimming in your own backyard pool next summer, you’ll want to jump in now. Because of the high demand, pool installations are a few months out. Imagine your family’s smiles when they see how much better summer 2021 is going to be with their own endless swimming vacation.

If you are interested in a stunning pool installation or landscape improvements this year, request a quote by calling 801-785-8011 or emailing [email protected]. More information can be found on the Stratton and Brätt website.

