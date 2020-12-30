Dixie State University offers scholarships, flexible courses for returning adult learners 

Adult learners at Dixie State University collaborate for an evening class, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University is offering new scholarships and flexible learning opportunities through certificates, evening, online classes and more for returning adult learners to enhance their education during uncertain times.

“As we look to the future, Dixie State recognizes that we have a most important role with offering certificates and degrees that provide the most up-to-date knowledge, are technologically current and fulfill personal and professional needs and requirements,” Christopher L. Guymon, assistant provost for Adult and Professional Education, said in a press release.

“We know that we will no longer educate students for a few short years but for an entire lifetime,” Guymon said. “We are looking forward to the journey and welcome all to join us for this wonderful and exciting opportunity.”

Dixie State University’s Center for Adult and Professional Education offers certificates, degree completion, designer degrees, evening and online options. There are currently over 40 certificate programs available.

In addition, through DSU CARES, a Learn & Work in Utah initiative providing tuition assistance for short-term education to Utah residents whose employment has been affected by COVID-19, Dixie State is offering a Marketing Certificate at only $20 per credit, which is a 90% savings off regular tuition, with all course and material fees included in the cost.

To learn more about Dixie State University’s Center for Adult and Professional Education, visit cape.dixie.edu. To learn more about DSU CARES, visit cares.dixie.edu.