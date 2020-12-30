Feb. 17, 1939 – Dec. 29, 2020

Kenneth Bruce Barber, 81, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2020 in St. George. He was born Feb. 17, 1939 to Webb & Doris Campbell Barber in Hurricane.

In 1958 after graduating from Hurricane High School, he joined the United States Navy and served our country until Dec. 3, 1962. He married Christina Diane Liggett Aug. 19, 1962 (later divorced). He worked as a grocery clerk his whole adult life until he retired from Lin’s Grocery in Hurricane.

Survivors include: children Linda (Kent) Jeppson, Bruce (Beckie) Barber all of St. George; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Webb of St. George and Mary Alice Fairbanks of Stansbury Park. He is preceded in death by his two older brothers Fred and Dean, both of Henderson, Nevada and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah with a viewing at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

The family would to thank Beehive Homes at Tonaquint for support and care of their father. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com.