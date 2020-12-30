26, 1994 – Dec. 26, 2020

Jace William Graft age 26 years old, of Ivins Utah, passed away at his home December 26, 2020. Jace … now and forever spends his adventures in the heavens, painting sunsets and lightning flashes, jamming all types of tunes with the angels, orchestrating a few pranks and riding free. Jace was loved and cherished by all. To know him was to love him and be loved by him. Jace … a superhero Dad, loving husband, a perfect son, a brother who was always there, the uncle full of adventures and best friend to anyone he knew.

There was never a time he wasn’t willing to give all of himself to those he knew (as well as strangers) to help them or bring a smile to them. Humble, playful, creative and strong in the truest forms. We already miss his hugs, laughter, smile, epic rap songs, dance moves, athletic ability, beautiful photographs and his presence. Knowing Jace, we know he’s still close by, continuing to care for and love those who need it. Jace leaves behind a posterity of two beautiful children, Cozette Louise Graft and Cohen William Graft. Cozi and Cohen have the support team of all those that love Jace.

Maddy was loved deeply by Jace and cherished the family they built together. Maddy and family promise to constantly remind Cozi and Cohen how much Jace loves them. He was the most patient, kind and loving daddy. Cozi is looking forward to Christmas in heaven with her daddy, when the time comes.

Jace was born on April 6, 1994 in St. George, Utah to Pamela Condie Graft and Jay Frederick Graft, who resided at the time in Cedar City, Utah. Jace married Madison Sersansie April 22, 2017 in Pine Valley, Utah. They had two children together: Cozette Louise Graft and Cohen William Graft.

Jace was born the last of six children. Each of his siblings made a great impact on him throughout his life. The family moved from Cedar City to Santa Clara, Utah when he was 1 year old. Jace briefly lived in Tremonton and Garland, Utah, before moving back to Santa Clara and then Ivins, Utah. He graduated from Snow Canyon High School, where he enjoyed most subjects, especially the sciences. Medical terms rolled off his tongue as if that was his first language. Jace played football for many years within Snow Canyon’s programs starting as young as 11 years old and finished in his senior year as a free safety and receiver. Jace also competed with the track and field team, including competing at the state level in long jump, high jump and Javelin.

Jace was called to the Jamaica Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was impressed by the people he met there in their humble circumstances with such great faith and service. He continued his education by taking classes at Dixie State College in St. George and desired to work in the medical field. Jace was employed in the automotive industry as a manager to support his family while he attended college.

Jace is survived by: his children, Cozette Louise Graft and Cohen William Graft, who reside in St. George Utah with their mom, Maddy Sersansie; his parents, Jay and Pamela Graft of Ivins, Utah; his sisters, Kari Graft Finley (Bryan) of Santa Clara, Utah, Sara Graft Grover (Cody) of Tremonton, Utah, Amie Graft of St George, Utah; his brothers, Tyrel Dustin Graft (Carianne Somerville) of Mesa, Arizona and Clayton James Graft (Bryanna Benson) of Roy, Utah; nieces and nephews: Kamree, Brylee and AJ Finley, Cristian, Jaxon and Korali Grover, Brielle, Audrey, Evelyn and Felicity Graft, who each adore him relentlessly, as he did them. Jace is also survived by his Grandma ‘Jeri’ (Valda Geraldine) Harris Condie and Grandpa George William Graft.

Jace’s Life Celebration services will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Ivins 200 East Chapel, with a viewing from 9-10:30 a.m. and Life Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow, taking place in the Ivins Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a family trust account or Venmo account. The Jace Graft Posterity Fund is set up at Mountain America Credit Union, and Venmo account is @JGraftkids. All donations will go toward funeral expenses and his children’s future.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com