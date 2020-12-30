June 28, 1944 – Dec. 24, 2020

Gary Michael Pierce, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully in St. George, Utah, on Dec. 24, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1944, in Syracuse, New York, to Harold Joshua Pierce, who was of the Onondaga tribe and Mary Zita Diabo Pierce, who was from the Mohawk Tribe. He was the 13th of 14 children.

Gary graduated from Blodgett Vocational High School, Syracuse, New York in 1964. After high school he joined the Air Force and served as a medic in the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1968.

In 1969 he moved to Provo, Utah, where he attended Brigham Young University and earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Management, in three years. After his graduation, Gary moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he became a store manager for one of the Vegas Village stores. It was at this time that he met a cute blond-hair girl named Nancy Bishop, who became his wife.

Gary moved his family to Overton, Nevada, where he became part owner and managed Bishop & Waymire with his father-in-law, Lee Bishop.

After the big flood of 1981 in Overton, he moved his family to Plano, Texas, where he worked for JC Penney Corporate Offices. While there he held several positions in management. He retired in 2007 and became his wife’s chaffer back and forth to her work, the official house cleaner and cook. After her retirement they moved to St. George, Utah, where he spent the last five years of his life.

Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Bishop Pierce; children: Alley Powell (Gordie) of Tuscon, Arizona, Gayle O’Brien, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Gary Michael Pierce Jr. of St. George, Utah, and Misty Harris (Chad) of Rockwall, Texas; grandsons: Ashton Pierce Powell and Mason Alan Harris; sisters and brother: Vivian Ritter, Keith Pierce, Alberta Gautreaux, Karen Delisle. He also had a number of in-laws, who all thought they were his favorite. Gary loved life and enjoyed his family the most!

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. Masks are required for those attending services.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.