June 24, 1932 – Dec. 24, 2020

Effie Myers Smith age 88 passed away Dec. 24, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Effie was born June 24, 1932 in Logandale, Nevada to Jim Myers and Flora Nappy Myers (proceeded in death). Effie was a home maker and enjoyed cooking, sewing, and doing her beadwork. She taught herself how to sew and made her daughters dresses along with her famous short haircuts to the neck and bangs and sent them off to school all matching. As you can imagine it wasn’t hard to identify the Smith girls at school!

Effie went to school in Overton, Nevada where she would only finish the fourth grade to help her family work at different farms in Nevada and Utah. After her children were older Effie received her GED in Las Vegas, Nevada. That made her children proud along with other accomplishments she would fulfill in her life. Effie raised her family in Overton, Nevada then to Las Vegas, Nevada. After the passing of her husband, she moved to St. George, Utah where all her children followed her one by one until her passing.

Effie is a Paiute American Indian from the Shivwits Reservation. She loved beading, making her famous daisy chains, keychains and earrings that are on display at the Lost City Museum in Overton, Nevada and Las Vegas Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Effie taught her daughters, nieces and granddaughters to make these along with teaching her native Paiute language to her family and grandchildren. She would get a good laugh listening to them pronouncing it wrong, but proud of them when they finally could say it right! This is going to be missed by her family, especially her grandkids!

Her family will miss her dearly and all that she taught them and what she told them are most precious and will be passed down to the next generation. Effie planted her seed on this earth, watered it with love and care. It has been an honor to have Effie as or mother, the best grandmother – she was our rock! Until we meet again, journey well Effie and meet your Creator and walk those streets of gold! Until we meet again your memory will live on in each of your family’s hearts!

Effie is survived by her brother Bud Myers (Las Vegas, Nevada), adopted son Ronnie Spute (Kaibab, Arizona), Julie Smith (Cedar, Utah), Priscilla Sharp (St. George, Utah), JoAnn Dickenson (Shivwits Reservation), Pauline Smith (Las Vegas, Nevada), Lori Lee (St. George, Utah), and Farrell Smith (St. George, Utah). Effie is proceeded in death by her husband Pastor Fidel Smith (Las Vegas, Nevada), Children: Leon Smith (St. George, Utah), Roberta “chickie” Clark (Gap, Arizona), Cornell “Sweeny” Smith Sr. (St. George, Utah). Grandchildren: Justin Clark (Rock Springs, Wyoming), Erick Capone Boone (St. George, Utah). Brothers: Farrell Myers (Moapa, Nevada), Herbert Myers (Moapa, Nevada), Wilfred A. Benn (Las Vegas, Nevada). Sisters: Adeline Blanchard (Phoenix, Arizona), Dora Swick (Parker, Arizona), Clara Myers (Moapa, Nevada), Arlene Tom ( Kaibab, Arizona).

The family would like to thank everyone for your prayers and encouragement during this difficult time. We love you, God bless each of you!

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com