TGIF Show: Your New Year’s weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

The weekend is almost here, and that means it's time to look for adventure – whether it's something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining.
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
New Year’s weekend events | Dec. 31 – Jan. 3
Art
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. or 9:30-11:30 a.m. | New Year Intentional | Admission: $35 | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Custom Tibetan Prayer Flag Workshop | Admission: $55 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Torchlight Parade & Fireworks Display | Admission: Free | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Thursday, starting at 8 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Firework Display | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
Family
- Thursday, 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. | New Year’s Eve Celebration | Admission: $5 | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Thursday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | New Year’s Eve Drive-In Movie | Admission: Free | Location: Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill, 110 E. Center St., Bryce Canyon City.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Goodbye 2020! Pizza-n-Paint Night | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: Ms. Traci’s Art School, 293 E. Telegraph St., Suite 103, Washington City.
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Drive-Through Light Show | Admission: $10-$40 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. | Light the Holidays | Admission: $16-$28 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Thursday, 5-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. | NYE Midnight Madness | Admission: $25-$39.95 (18+ only) | Location: Fox Theater, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Thursday, 8:30 p.m. to midnight | New Year’s Eve Dam Bash | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Beaver Dam Station & Bar, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Littlefield.
- Thursday, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | New Year’s Eve Party with Reality Check | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Thursday, starting at 9 p.m. | NYE Black Tie Affair | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: Warehouse Bar + Kitchen, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Thursday, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | New Year’s Eve Bash | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | 2021 New Year’s Day Trail Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie 4 Wheel Drive, 73 N. 900 East, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | DIG Paddlesports Polar Plunge | Admission: Free | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Introduction to Cold Immersion Exposure & Holotropic Breath Work | Admission: Free | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | New Beginnings Mini Golf Tournament | Admission: $15 | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
