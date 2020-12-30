TGIF Show: Your New Year’s weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
December 30, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

New Year’s weekend events | Dec. 31 – Jan. 3

Art           

  • Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. or 9:30-11:30 a.m. | New Year Intentional | Admission: $35 | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Custom Tibetan Prayer Flag Workshop | Admission: $55 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Entertainment                  

Family

  • Thursday, 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. | New Year’s Eve Celebration | Admission: $5 | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
  • Thursday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | New Year’s Eve Drive-In Movie | Admission: Free | Location: Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill, 110 E. Center St., Bryce Canyon City.
  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Goodbye 2020! Pizza-n-Paint Night | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: Ms. Traci’s Art School, 293 E. Telegraph St., Suite 103, Washington City.
  • Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Drive-Through Light Show | Admission: $10-$40 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
  • Friday and Saturday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. | Light the Holidays | Admission: $16-$28 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Foods/vendors/charity

  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Music

  • Thursday, 5-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Nightlife/social

  • Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. | NYE Midnight Madness | Admission: $25-$39.95 (18+ only) | Location: Fox Theater, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
  • Thursday, 8:30 p.m. to midnight | New Year’s Eve Dam Bash | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Beaver Dam Station & Bar, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Littlefield.
  • Thursday, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | New Year’s Eve Party with Reality Check | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Thursday, starting at 9 p.m. | NYE Black Tie Affair | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: Warehouse Bar + Kitchen, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Thursday, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | New Year’s Eve Bash | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sporting   

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!