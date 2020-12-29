Region 9 basketball: Recap of Day 2 of Steve Hodson Cancer Classic

Canyon View vs. Stansbury, Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 29, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Following are recaps of selected high school basketball games from Tuesday, the second day of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, hosted by Cedar and Canyon View high schools. The invitational tournament wraps up Wednesday. The varsity games at both venues are being broadcast on the CV Hudl Focus YouTube channel. To see the main schedule, click here.

Girls

Hurricane 36, Stansbury 34

A closely contested game until the end, the Hurricane Tigers got just enough luck and just enough defense to survive a scoring drought through the third quarter and the first half of the fourth.

The Tigers scored just six points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth. With 40 seconds left in the third quarter, Lydia Prince inbounded the ball off a Stansbury defender, recovered the bounce and scored the easy layup to put Hurricane on top 27-26. The Tigers would not score again for another five minutes and 34 seconds when Haley Chesley went coast-to-coast, starting on the defensive left side and driving through the offensive right side for another layup in the post. In the span between Hurricane’s two baskets Stansbury only scored five points of their own. Chesley’s basket made it 31-29 in favor of the Stallions with three minutes to play in the game.

Both offenses woke up as the clock ran down, as Stansbury converted a layup-and-one on the next possession to stretch the lead to five points, tying for the highest margin in the game. Senior Madi Staples hit a shot down low and sank a layup and drew a foul, sinking the free throw to bring the Tigers back within one with 2:19 on the clock. After getting lucky on an air ball after leaving the right wing completely unguarded on defense, the Tigers cleaned up the rebound, drew a foul in the offensive end and found Chesley on the left flank for a jumper to tie the game.

Morgan Stout hit a 15-footer right before the one-minute mark to give Hurricane its first lead since that Prince inbound play in the third quarter. The Tigers survived an attack in the last minute due to a pair of missed 3-pointers and some big defensive stops. The Tigers ended up scoring the game’s last seven points after trailing by five.

Hurricane head coach Pepper Reddish credited her team for its resiliency.

“They got their heads down for just a minute, so we just called a timeout and said we’re nowhere near lost just because we’re down,” Reddish said. “We made a few adjustments on offense, just kept pushing the ball.”

Chesley scored 12 points to lead Hurricane. Stout had four steals and Britin Behrman collected nine rebounds.

Hurricane won its second game in a row to improve to 2-4. The Tigers next play Grantsville at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar High.

Dixie 54, Parowan 40

The Dixie Flyers took advantage of playing a 2A opponent for the first time this season. Dixie, still reeling from a slew of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines is finally playing with its complete roster, competing with a full lineup for only the second time this season.

The Flyers were neck-and-neck with the Rams in the early going, separated by only two points with 30 seconds left in the second quarter. In the closing seconds of the half, the Flyers stretched the lead out to 34-28.

In the third quarter, Dixie piled on 16 more points and limited Parowan to just seven. The Flyers only added four to their cushion in the fourth but were only outscored by Parowan by one point to preserve the win.

Kealah Faumuina scored 22 points including nine in the 23-point second quarter. Addy Shaffer was second on the team with 15.

“We were fortunate,” Dixie head coach Ryan Forsey said. “I thought Parowan got a little tired. We were able to go and get a run on. We had a size advantage, so that helped. But it’s just trying to get our feet underneath us and trying to get in game shape.”

Dixie plays Stansbury at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Canyon View High.

Canyon View 43, Juab 22

At Canyon View, the Falcons went on a 16-2 run during the second quarter to take a 23-6 halftime lead over the Juab Wasps.

Neither team scored for the first five minutes of the third quarter, but both teams eventually got things going again offensively. However, Canyon View was able to maintain a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

Senior guard Addison Newman led Canyon View’s balanced scoring attack with 12 points, while Harlee Nicoll added eight.

Eleven different players scored for Canyon View, which also recorded 35 rebounds and 17 steals as a team.

“We finally played together as a team,” said Canyon View head coach Jaycee Barnhurst. “We needed this game as we head into region next week.”

Canyon View, which improved to 2-5 in preseason play, next plays Tooele at Canyon View on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

— written by Jeff Richards

Cedar 35, Tooele 33

A big first half for Cedar allowed the Reds to survive a second-half scoring assault from the Tooele Buffaloes and hang on for a tight win.

Cedar jumped out to a 24-9 lead at the half, but was outscored 24-11 over the last two quarters. The Buffaloes closed the game with 16-8 run over the final eight minutes, but were never able to regain the lead. Tooele had led 3-0 at the start of the game, but Cedar scored the next 13 points unanswered and went on to lead by as many as 17 points during the second quarter.

McKell Kearns led Cedar with 15 points.

Cedar, which improved to 2-4 with its second straight win, will wrap its preseason calendar against Juab on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Boys

Juab 59, Hurricane 49

Scoring the final 10 points of the game wasn’t enough to turn the game back around for the Hurricane Tigers against Juab at Canyon View.

After taking four of the game’s first six points, the Tigers watched the Wasps go on a nine point run and would never hold the lead again. They kept the game relatively close through the first three quarters, entering the intermissions trailing 17-11, 32-25 and 42-34. They fought off a runaway three-quarters of the way through, keeping Juab’s runs short and answering when they started to pull away. It all changed in the fourth quarter.

Just two minutes into the final period, the lead swelled to 14 for the Wasps. Two minutes after that, it reached 20 at 56-36. Hurricane’s shot accuracy did not help them and a bigger Wasp team took the majority of the rebounds. The Tigers at times moved the ball well, but couldn’t convert on their chances. They shot 38% from the field for the game.

In the final two minutes of the game, the Tigers’ aggression started to turn into points again. They drew an and-one, pulled down some offensive rebounds and scored driving the paint, but it was too little, too late.

Luke Wright scored 15 points in the game to lead Hurricane. Jack Reeve was second with 10. Wright also racked up seven rebounds, with six off the defensive glass.

The Tigers drop to 1-6 on the preseason. They conclude their pre-Region 9 competition at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Stansbury, also at Canyon View.

Stansbury 58, Canyon View 47

At Canyon View, the Falcons got off to a strong start against Stansbury, holding the Stallions to a single basket during the first period, which ended with Canyon View up 10-3.

During the second quarter, however, Stansbury turned the tables by going on a 21-5 run to take a nine-point halftime lead.

The third quarter was played evenly, with each team scoring 17 points. However, the Falcons were not able to close the gap during the fourth quarter.

Cole Farrow led the Falcons in scoring with 13 points, while Brenden Greenhalgh added 12 and Tyler Maine scored 10.

Stansbury had four players in double figures, led by starting center David Spaulding’s 13 points.

“That second quarter really hurt us, and we got into some foul trouble,” said Canyon View head coach Rob Potter. “We did make a comeback in the second half, but eventually we wore down.”

Canyon View, now 1-6, will next play South Sevier at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday as this year’s Hodson Classic winds to a close.

— written by Jeff Richards

Cedar 70, Tooele 52

At Cedar, guard Treyton Tebbs poured in 30 points as the Reds defeated Tooele 70-52 Tuesday night.

The Reds had battled Buffaloes evenly for much of the first half. With less than three minutes left in the second quarter, the score was tied 25-25, but Cedar managed to take a three-point cushion into the halftime break, leading 30-27.

Cedar then outscored Tooele 23-12 during the third quarter, thereby extending the lead to 14.

Although Tebbs was the only Reds player to score in double figures, Dallin Grant, Jacob Rogers and Ty Harrison each contributed eight points.

Tooele was led in scoring by Justin Rogers, who finished with 18 points.

Cedar, which improved to 4-2 in preseason play with the victory, will wrap up the Hodson Classic on Wednesday night by hosting the Juab Wasps at 6:30 p.m.

— written by Jeff Richards

Grand 68, Parowan 57

At Canyon View, the Parowan Rams gave the undefeated Grand County Red Devils arguably their toughest test of the season to date before ultimately falling short.

Parowan led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter and stayed with the Red Devils for much of the second. However, Grand began to pull away just before halftime, taking a 34-27 lead at the break.

Grand’s sophomore twins Malachi and Moroni Seely-Roberts finished with a combined 43 points, with Moroni netting 26 and Malachi adding 17.

Hot-shooting Krue Stubbs led Parowan with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Shaydon Benson added 13 and Easton Jensen scored 10.

Grand, which improved to 8-0 in preseason play, next plays Millard at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, Parowan, which fell to 2-2, will face Tooele at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

— written by Jeff Richards

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.