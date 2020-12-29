April 24, 1930 – Dec. 23, 2020

Robert J. Telford passed away Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2020 due to Covid. He was born to Robert W. and Wanda Secrist Telford in West Bountiful, Utah on April 24, 1930.

He spent his youth helping on the family’s small farm and working in the various small family businesses. At 19 years old, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Eastern Canada Mission. Upon returning, he married the love of his life, Janice Lee Hall, on Jan. 4, 1952. They have four children, 16 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in education, he spent the next 10 years teaching elementary school. First for the U.S. Department of Defense on army bases in Yokohama, Japan, Giessen Germany and Kaiserslautern, Germany. Upon returning to the USA, he taught in Reno Nevada. While there he made the decision to pursue his master’s degree in guidance and counseling. After graduating, his first job was in the tiny town of Chester, California. After a year, he applied for and accepted a position in the counseling department of Ricks College the summer of 1969. He spent the next 24 happy and fulfilling years helping others help themselves.

The summer of 1993, Bob and his sweetheart Jan decided to take early retirement and go on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were called to the Zimbabwe, Africa Mission. There were three humanitarian missions to follow: one in Laos and two in Beijing, China. Upon returning, they settled into their home in Hurricane, Utah.

In June 2007, Bob lost Jan to cancer. After her death, he filled his days working in the St. George Temple, “puttering around his house and yard,” reading every historical or church-related book he could find and blessing the lives of all around him.

In October 2012 he married Dolores Sanders. They spent 8 happy years together until illness forced Dolores to be treated on a permanent basis in a care facility. Bob moved back to the “old homestead,” his beloved Rexburg, Idaho. He lived with his son, Scott Telford and daughter-in-law, Neva until his death. His entire life was dedicated to his God, to his family and to the service of others. He touched many lives, and he will be greatly missed.

There will be a graveside dedication on Dec. 30, 2020 at the Enterprise Cemetery, 565 E. 100 North, Enterprise, Utah at 10 a.m.

