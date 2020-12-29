Southern Utah men’s basketball pauses operations due to positive COVID-19 test

America First Event Center on the Southern Utah University campus, date unknown, Cedar City, UT | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Thunderbird men’s basketball program has paused all activities following a positive COVID-19 test result amongst their Tier 1 individuals. A tier 1 individual includes players, coaches and staff.

According to a press release issued Tuesday evening by Southern Utah University, as a result of this halting all activities, the team will not be making its scheduled road trip to Montana State this weekend. At this time, Big Sky Conference basketball games that are canceled will not be rescheduled, according to the statement.

“While we are sad that our men’s basketball team will not be able to head out on the road this weekend, I am glad that we are putting the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and opponents first,” SUU Director of Athletics Debbie Corum said in the statement.

Corum added that the team has seen an unprecedented start to the year and are hoping to get back on the court soon.

“Our team has had the best start we’ve ever seen here at Southern Utah,” she said, “and we’re very anxious to get them back on the court as soon as possible, but will make sure we’re taking all the necessary precautions to do so.”

Southern Utah will aim to continue their season on Jan. 7, hosting the Idaho Vandals inside the America First Event Center. Updates on these contests will be available at a later time.

The women’s program paused activities on Dec. 2, also due to a positive COVID-19 test among its tier 1 ranks. It resumed play on Dec. 9.

