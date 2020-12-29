Sept. 9, 1997 – Dec. 24, 2020

Holly Marie Angelo Farr passed away on Dec. 24, 2020 in St. George, Utah. She was born on Sept. 9, 1997 in North Charleston, South Carolina to Joseph and Barbara Angelo.

She grew up in California and moved to Utah when she was a teenager. When the family moved to Utah, Holly met the love of her life, Daxton Farr while attending Pine View High School, where she graduated in 2015. On February 26, 2018 in Snow Canyon, she married Daxton Farr. She continued her education and got her certified nursing assistance license. She worked at Beehive Homes. She was very artistic and loved to go rockhounding and hiking.

Her greatest blessings were the births of her two daughters: Lucy Harmony Farr and Lilianna Ella Farr.

She is survived by her husband, Daxton; daughters: Lucy and Lilianna; brothers: Jonathan, Daniel and David Wyatt; sister, Rose Angelo Emond; brothers-in-law: Dylan and Dresyn Westover; sister-in-law, Jess Flowers Westover; in-laws: James (Rochelle) Westover and Dennis (Mareesa) Farr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

