Feb. 17, 1944 – Dec. 23, 2020

Haven Roy Barlow, our dad and brother passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020 at the age of 76.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 17, 1944 to Albert Edmund and Maureen Owen Barlow. Haven was Albert’s 21st child out of 34 children. He grew up in the Salt Lake Valley and graduated from South High School in 1962. He married Karen Wayman Boss on Dec. 23, 1965, and they had 11 beautiful children together. Karen and Haven later separated. Haven married LaRaine Cook in 1983 and they had six beautiful children together. LaRaine and Haven later separated.

Haven lived most of his life in the Salt Lake Valley area, as well as Nevada and Southern Utah. Haven lived trying to apply the gospel principles (as restored through the Prophet Joseph Smith) in his life to the best of his ability. He was very talented in the excavation field and spent his working life operating heavy equipment.

Haven is survived by seven sons and nine daughters, 91 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 19 siblings, his son Nathan and grandson Brigham.

There will be a viewing held at Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George on Jan. 2, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. The interment will be held at Centennial Park Cemetery Jan. 3, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, at 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.