Ask a Local Expert: How can I refresh my garage floor with an epoxy finish?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If the sight of your neighbor’s shiny garage floor fills you with envy, consider repainting yours with a high-quality epoxy coating.

The experts at Jones Paint & Glass have everything you need to make it happen. They will set you up with the right supplies and advice to ensure all your home improvement projects are successful.

Learn more about painting garage floors from Jones Paint & Glass in the Ask a Local Expert video in the media player above.

“Epoxy coating is one of the toughest and most durable surfaces to have on a garage floor,” said Austin Brooks, a paint sales expert with Jones Paint & Glass.

However, without proper preparation of the surface and application of the epoxy, a do-it-yourself garage floor coating may fail. A bright, clean epoxy finish can be applied to virtually any garage floor by following several basic steps:

Clean the floor.

Etch the floor using muriatic acid.

Neutralize the floor and remove the acid.

Rinse and dry the floor.

Apply the first coat of epoxy.

After it dries, which may take up to 24 hours, apply the second coat of epoxy.

Let the final coat dry for an additional 24 hours.

“It’s easy to clean, looks great and increases the value of your home,” Brooks said.

Since 1938, Jones Paint & Glass has served the Intermountain West as a one-stop shop for home renovation needs, including windows, doors, mirrors, bathroom glass and paint products. Their experts are committed to providing quality products at affordable prices while offering customers an unrivaled level of service and expertise.

Jones Paint & Glass is a family-operated business with seven locations across Utah – including St. George, at 122 S. 1200 East – and more than 200 employees. For a free quote, call 435-673-9644.

