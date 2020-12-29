May 8, 1944 – Nov. 25, 2020

Anne O’Connor McKie entered eternal life on Nov. 25, 2020 at the age of 76.

Beloved wife of Allen for 36 years and “associate mother” to Dustin (Kathy) McKie of Montrose, Colorado, Ryan (Heather) McKie of Mancos, Colorado and Shawn (Izzy) McKie of Austin, Texas; “associate grandmother” to ten wonderful grandchildren; and dear sister to: Marilyn Bourke of Novato, California, Carol (Fredrick) Riesmeyer of Kansas City, Missouri, Robert (Diane) O’Connor of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and the late Dennis O’Connor.

Anne was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Dr. Robert O’Connor and Jean (nee Steckel) on May 8, 1944. She spent most of her life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and attended Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin.

She graduated from St. Mary’s Nursing School in Madison, Wisconsin where she made many wonderful lifelong friends. She worked at St. Mary’s in Milwaukee until she joined American Airlines in 1969 as a flight attendant. It proved to be an exciting career that lasted 27 years.

In 1981, Anne met Allen McKie and they were married in 1984 at the age of 40, but Anne always said he was worth the wait! They had 36 wonderful years together and enjoyed their retirement years in St. George, Utah where they made many wonderful friends at Bloomington Country Club.

Per Anne’s wishes, her cremated remains will be interred in Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Memorials may be made to Three Holy Women, 1716 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53202-1697.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.