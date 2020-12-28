Hodson Cancer Classic tournament games to be streamed live; fans asked to donate

in this 2017 file photo, Canyon View's Mason Lyman drives toward the basket during the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 29, 2017 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — This year’s Steve Hodson Cancer Classic basketball tournament will be a different experience for players and fans alike, but organizers say they hope to raise enough money to help at least one local family battling cancer.

The three-day tournament, which starts Monday and ends Wednesday, will have no spectators in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, fans are invited to watch livestreams of the main games on YouTube. Although there is no charge to watch the games online, fans are encouraged to make a donation toward the cause.

For more information, including links to the YouTube channel and the donation button, go to the event’s website.

This year’s tournament features 16 high schools, including host schools Canyon View and Cedar High, along with other Southern Utah teams from Hurricane, Dixie, Crimson Cliffs, Parowan and Enterprise. There are 11 girls varsity and 11 boys varsity teams scheduled to play in the tournament, with three dozen varsity contests scheduled over three days.

Additionally, several schools also have sub-varsity games scheduled in the adjacent auxiliary gyms, which won’t be streamed.

A copy of the main schedule of games is available here.

Check back on St. George News / Cedar City News for recaps of selected games throughout the tournament.

