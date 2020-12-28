March 25, 1942 – Dec. 21, 2020

Raymon Dale Cox, 78, peacefully returned to his Heavenly home on Dec. 21, 2020, in St George, Utah, surrounded by loved ones at his home. He was born March 25, 1942, to Hyrum and Nellie Cox in St George, Utah, at McGregor Hospital. He was the fourth of eight children.

Ray was known to childhood friends and close family by his middle name Dale. He spent the early part of his life working hard on the family farm located in St George. He loved his siblings and parents and even decades later spoke happily of the great memories he enjoyed with siblings, friends and his loyal dog Ruff. He graduated from Dixie High School in 1960 and Dixie Junior College in 1962. He then went to Salt Lake City where he graduated from the University of Utah in 1964 and began to be known by Ray. He earned a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nevada Las Vegas in 1970 and was a Certified Public Accountant.

While working in Las Vegas, he met his eternal companion, Susan Pearson, and they were married in 1970 at an LDS chapel in Las Vegas. Susan was the love of Ray’s life. She spent the last 50 years being a wonderful wife and companion. Together they accomplished much more than they could have without one another. Susan was able to gently help and guide Ray to become the husband, father and Patriarch our family needed and relied on. Ray and Susan were blessed with their first son, Raymon II, in 1971, followed by their angel daughter Michelle, who was born in 1973 and passed away in 2013, daughter Maria, born in 1976, son Michael, born in 1981, and son Bill, born in 1983. Ray and Susan, together with Ray II and Michelle, were sealed as an eternal family in the St George temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1976. Ray and Susan were dedicated members of the church and lived what they believed. They taught all who would listen to be slow to judge and to love freely. Ray served in many church callings, but especially loved his time in Elder’s Quorum Presidencies and as a faithful home teacher. Ray was generous with that which the Lord blessed him. He desired to help and lift family, neighbors, church members and his fellow man. Ray and Susan supported Michelle and their 3 sons as missionaries for the Church.

Ray worked for 38 years for the US Department of Energy, primarily in Las Vegas. He was a very hard worker and would do accounting, bookkeeping, prepare taxes, invest in real estate, and travel to St. George to farm on nights and weekends. Ray retired from the Department of Energy in 2003 after which he and Susan moved to St George in 2006. Both Ray and Susan stayed busy in their retirement with grandchildren, family related work and church callings.

We have many fond memories with Ray as our dad and grandpa. He played with us, swam with us, cheered loudly at our games, worked with us, taught us and encouraged us. He believed in our potential and told us to work hard and that we could overcome obstacles. He was our supporter and advisor. Ray had the gift of wisdom and had the ability to find clarity in complex situations. We listened to him and learned from him, and he and mom have blessed our lives in ways that will affect generations.

Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Susan; his brothers: Bruce (Sue) and Wayne (Kathy); sisters: Roma, Frances, Rosemary (Bob) and Jeanelle (Jim); daughter, Maria (Dan); sons: Ray (Christine), Michael (Amanda), and Bill (Kinsly); and his pride and joy – 24 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He also loves his numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Ray was funny and had a quick wit. He loved to tease, and often had a mischievous smile while doing so. Most of all, Ray loved his family. He wanted to make sure every member of the family knew of his belief in the Lord and His Restored Gospel. Ray expressed on many occasions his great hope that all of his offspring would stay close to the Savior and repent when they fell short. We are comforted as we ponder the sweet reunion with his beloved daughter Michelle, his parents, his brother Lyn and all his other loved ones who have passed before. We have hope and faith that our family can be joyfully reunited. The family expresses their appreciation for the many acts of love and compassion of friends, family, neighbors, caregivers, and Ward members.

Ray’s funeral and viewing will be held at the St George, Utah, Foremaster Ridge chapel, located at 912 S 1740 E, St George, UT 84790, with the viewing beginning at 11:30 am and funeral beginning at 1:00 pm. The funeral services will also be streamed at www.RayCox.org.

Ray will be buried at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St George, UT 84770, next to his younger brother, Lyn and his angel daughter, Michelle.

In lieu of flowers, please serve someone today that needs to be loved or make a financial donation to Intermountain Foundation at Primary Children’s Hospital https://intermountainhealthcare.org/primary-childrens/give.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.