Traffic alert: Road snow affecting travel on I-15, SR-18 in Southern Utah

Snow is affecting travel on Interstate 15 in Southern Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Snow accumulation is causing delays on some of Southern Utah’s heaviest-travelled roads Monday afternoon.

The impact on Interstate 15 starts near the Iron-Washington county border at about milepost 42 and northward, where several slide-offs and crashes have been reported as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. Farther north, snow is impacting travel in the area of Cove Fort in Millard County near the Interstate 70 junction.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reporting delays of five minutes or less on I-15 as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Unplowed snow conditions have also been reported on state Route 18 in northern Washington County. Snow is not expected to reach the St. George area, according to UDOT.

UDOT urges motorists to drive with care on roads with winter weather conditions. Drivers are advised to slow down and expect slippery roads.

