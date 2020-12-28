Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

December 28, 2020
In the general area of the future extension of 3650 South that will connect to the Southern Parkway, Washington City, May 14, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20.

Several St. George businesses burglarized Christmas morning, seeking information from public

Photo by MattGush/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Several St. George businesses were burglarized Christmas morning and are seeking information from the public to locate any suspects.

Funding approval paves way for new Southern Parkway interchange in Washington City

In the general area of the future extension of 3650 South that will connect to the Southern Parkway, Washington City, May 14, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pending interchange off the Southern Parkway that would grant access to the eastern side of Washington City and the under construction Red Cliffs Utah Temple is beginning to move forward with the approval of additional funding by county officials last week.

Rescuers resuscitate man who overdosed at Brian Head

Skiers on a chair lift at Brian Head, Utah, date not specified | Image courtesy of Brian Head Resort, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Rescuers used naloxone to resuscitate an unresponsive man who had overdosed on drugs at Brian Head on Saturday afternoon.

Synchronous fireworks in St. George, Parowan, Panguitch, Kanab and Beaver to mark statehood anniversary

Fireworks above St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah will celebrate its 125th birthday with a bang on Jan. 4. Cities in all 29 counties will host simultaneous fireworks shows, with a tentatively planned showing at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George as well as locations in all of Southern Utah’s counties.

Weather alert: Snow on its way for parts of Washington, Iron and Beaver counties

Snowplow clears the roads on state Route 56, Iron County, Utah, Dec. 24, 2016 | Photo courtesy of C.R. Thelin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Washington, Iron and Beaver counties that goes into effect starting at 10 a.m., Monday.

