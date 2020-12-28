Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

In the general area of the future extension of 3650 South that will connect to the Southern Parkway, Washington City, May 14, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Several St. George businesses were burglarized Christmas morning and are seeking information from the public to locate any suspects.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A pending interchange off the Southern Parkway that would grant access to the eastern side of Washington City and the under construction Red Cliffs Utah Temple is beginning to move forward with the approval of additional funding by county officials last week.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — Rescuers used naloxone to resuscitate an unresponsive man who had overdosed on drugs at Brian Head on Saturday afternoon.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Utah will celebrate its 125th birthday with a bang on Jan. 4. Cities in all 29 counties will host simultaneous fireworks shows, with a tentatively planned showing at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George as well as locations in all of Southern Utah’s counties.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Washington, Iron and Beaver counties that goes into effect starting at 10 a.m., Monday.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.