April 12, 1938 – Dec. 26, 2020

Jon Robert Pollei, 82, passed away Dec. 26, 2020, at his home in St. George, Utah, surrounded by his loved ones.

Jon was born April 12, 1938, in Salt Lake City to Harry K and Enid Lambert Pollei. He married Carol J. Ipsen Oct. 11, 1957, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

Jon was raised in Salt Lake City, graduating from South High School. In April 1955, at 17 years of age, Jon joined the US Army Reserves, where he would serve for eight years. Jon achieved the rank of Specialist 5 and served as a Military Policeman.

In June of 1959, Jon followed in his father’s footsteps and became a police officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department. Jon worked in several capacities within the department and rose through the ranks, retiring as Assistant Chief in 1986. In June 1986, Jon became chief of police for St. George where he would serve for the next 11 years, retiring June 1997.

Jon served on the Governing Board for the Dixie Regional Medical Center and was instrumental in the building of the new hospital.

Jon was a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 93.

Jon loved to travel with his wife and children and spent many wonderful vacations traveling across the country.

Jon taught his children the value of hard work and was a devoted husband and father.

Jon is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Carol J. Pollei; sons: Gregory J. Pollei of St. George, Bruce Robert (Jamie) Pollei of St. George; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Jon was preceded in death by his parents; sister; Bonnie Wilkinson; and his beloved daughter, Cindy Pollei Minson. He is also survived by his brothers: Richard and Ralf Pollei and sister, Marianne Raymond.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Bloomington 1st Ward Chapel, 200 W Brigham Rd, St. George at 2:00 PM. Visitations will be held, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W St George Blvd, and on Thursday from 12:30-1:30 PM, at the chapel, prior to services. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery with Honors by the St. George City Police Department.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.

We would remind you to adhere to COVID-19 safe practices. Masks are required for those attending services.