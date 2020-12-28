Vehicles totaled after back-to-back crashes on 1000 East in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles were totaled after a crash near Tabernacle Street and 1000 East Monday afternoon. The collision occurred less than an hour after another crash just down the road on 100 South.

In the crash on Tabernacle Street — reported at approximately 4:50 p.m. — the driver of a blue Dodge Caravan was eastbound on Tabernacle Street when he pulled up to a stop sign. He tried to cross 1000 East when a silver Toyota Highlander hit the side of the van, St. George Police Officer Morgan Bennett said.

Bennett speculated that the driver of the Highlander was going 25 mph, the speed limit on that stretch of the road, when they collided with the van.

“The Highlander had the right-of-way,” Bennett said.

There were two teenage boys in the van. Two women were in the Highlander, along with two young children.

“There were no injuries,” Bennett said. “But both vehicles were totaled.”

While none of the Highlander’s airbags deployed, the passenger side airbag deployed in the van.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash less than an hour after a separate one, which occurred at 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of 1000 East and 100 South.

That incident involved two pickup trucks and a sedan. Police were not immediately available to explain the circumstances of the crash, but the vehicles involved appeared to have sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

St. George Police were joined by additional responders from St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance at the scenes of the crashes.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.