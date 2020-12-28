Ask a Local Expert: How can IV hydration therapy help me start 2021 off right?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Leave 2020 behind for good and start the new year looking better, feeling better and performing better with customized IV therapy from Prime IV Hydration & Wellness.

Prime IV Hydration creates infusions to suit each patient’s unique health needs and goals, from boosting athletic performance and fighting the visual effects of aging to lessening the duration of colds and alleviating the symptoms of jet lag – just to name a few. Each blend contains between five and nine additives.

Learn more about the health benefits of infusions from Prime IV Hydration & Wellness in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

“IV therapy takes what hospitals have been doing for years in terms of fixing dehydration and nutrition deficiencies,” said Heidi Neville, regional developer for the Prime IV Hydration St. George clinic.

Neville said that 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated or struggling with slow metabolism, brain fog or low energy levels. IV hydration therapy can alleviate these ailments and more by delivering vitamins, minerals and amino acids directly into the bloodstream. Each infusion delivers the fluid equivalent of drinking 2 gallons of water.

Oral supplements alone are not enough to overcome these deficiencies. Neville said IV hydration therapy gives patients up to 10 times more nutrients in a single treatment lasting between 45 minutes and an hour than they could receive orally in one day.

“IV therapy is extremely safe, and there are zero to very little side effects,” Neville said.

At Prime IV Hydration, patients receive infusions in the comfort of a therapeutic spa environment with zero-gravity massage chairs for VIP guests and first-time customers. Returning customers enjoy luxurious leather recliners.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is located in the Rio Plaza Shopping Center at 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 104, in St. George. Visit their website to learn more.

