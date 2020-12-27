Weather alert: Snow on its way for parts of Washington, Iron and Beaver counties

Snowplow clears the roads on state Route 56, Iron County, Utah, Dec. 24, 2016 | Photo courtesy of C.R. Thelin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Washington, Iron and Beaver counties that goes into effect starting at 10 a.m., Monday.

A low-pressure system bringing precipitation along the California coast Sunday will track east into southern Utah by Monday afternoon. Ahead of the low-pressure front, light snow will develop across the southern mountains Sunday evening and expand north as the evening goes along,

Light to moderate snow is expected in Cedar City and Beaver with accumulations between two to six inches. The heaviest snow is expected on the Interstate 15 corridor between Beaver and Utah County.

The precipitation will be rain in St. George starting Sunday night, with a slight chance of some of the rain becoming snow in the early morning hours before the sun rises Monday.

The rain and snow will gradually decrease through Monday evening into Tuessday.

The alert is expected to last until noon Tuesday.

Affected area

The affected area stretches from the northern tips of Washinton County to much of Iron and Beaver counties, including the cities of Cedar City, Parowan, Beaver and Fillmore. The area affected includes much of the I-15 north from New Harmony.

Drivers are advised to expect slippery road conditions.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.