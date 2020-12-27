Nancy Lois Meeker Younghans

June 14, 1938 — December 19, 2020

Nancy Lois Younghans, age 82, passed away at home in St. George, Utah, on December 19, 2020.

Nancy was born in Salinas, Calif., on June 14, 1938 to Stephen and Lois Evans Meeker. She was a fourth generation-born Californian and an only child. She graduated from Sacramento High School and Sacramento City College where she received her associate’s in medical transcription.

She married James (Jim) Younghans in Sacramento, Calif. on July 17, 1960 and had two daughters, Linda and Diane. Jim and Nancy lived in Tonopah, Nev., where Nancy worked for the U.S. Air Force and the Nevada Department of Transportation and was active in the Lions Club, Elks Club and Business of Professional Women.

They then relocated to Henderson, Nev., where she worked for Nevada Behavioral Services. Later in life, she received her bachelor’s and master’s in business management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She graduated Magna Cum Laude while working full-time and raising her daughters.

After graduating from college, Nancy worked as a financial analyst for the City of Las Vegas and retired from there. They retired to Stewart Point near Overton on Lake Mead in Nevada where they rode motorcycles and got their private pilots’ licenses. They especially enjoyed their two flying trips to Canada and Alaska in their Piper Cherokee and hosting friends at their hanger in Overton.

Eventually, they moved to Boulder City where Jim preceded her in death.

She then moved to St. George, Utah, to be closer to her daughter, Diane. She enjoyed travel with her family, especially cruising and long driving trips.

Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Stephen Meeker, mother, Lois Meeker, husband, Jim Younghans, and daughter, Linda (Dan) Kozik. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Shanklin, her son-in-law, Craig Shanklin, granddaughter Randi (Kurt) Krueger, grandson Daniel Kozik, great-grandson Rowan Krueger and great-granddaughter, Regan Krueger, brother-in-law, George (LaRene) Younghans, nieces Robbie Price and JulieAnne O’Conner and many close friends.

In lieu of a funeral service, Nancy’s ashes will be interred along with Jim’s at the Boulder City Veterans Cemetery. We ask that you drink a toast to Nancy and remember her zest for life and her beautiful smile. Condolences can be sent to Diane at [email protected].