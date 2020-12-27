Synchronous fireworks in St. George, Parowan, Panguitch, Kanab and Beaver to mark statehood anniversary

Written by Megan Webber
December 27, 2020
Fireworks above St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah will celebrate its 125th birthday with a bang on Jan. 4. Cities in all 29 counties will host simultaneous fireworks shows, with a tentatively planned showing at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George as well as locations in all of Southern Utah’s counties.

The fireworks from the “4th of July Celebration” shot off Tech Ridge in St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2020. | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

The fireworks will go off at 7:30 p.m. across the state.

Besides the St. George site, fireworks will be launched at the Iron County Fairgrounds in Parowan, Triple C Outdoor Arena in Panguitch, Jacob Hamblin Park in Kanab and Tushar Mountain Ball Park in Beaver.

There will also be a televised celebration, “Thrive125: A Utah Celebration,” on Fox 13, ABC 4, KSL and CBS 2 at 6:30 p.m. and a repeat airing at 8:30 p.m. on PBS Utah.

The special will feature celebrity guests and musical performances by notable Utah performers, according to the event’s website, to celebrate Utah’s artistic heritage, cultural diversity and scenic wonders.

Utah became the 45th state in 1896, after a complicated and controversial journey, according to the website. Utah’s leaders applied seven times for statehood over five decades.

For more information about fireworks displays and the TV special, visit the event’s webpage.

